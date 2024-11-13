19 Directors Fail Permanent Secretary Qualifying Exam – HoS

Share

The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) on Wednesday said a total of 19 directors out of 38 shortlisted for the position of Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service have failed the qualifying examination.

New Telegraph recalls that in October, the Federal Government began the selection process to fill Permanent Secretary roles across eight states with vacant positions.

An OHCSF memo, dated October 7, 2024, and signed by Head of Service Didi Walson-Jack, clarified that directors currently facing disciplinary actions were ineligible for consideration.

READ ALSO:

The memo also confirmed that President Bola Tinubu had given his approval for the appointment process.

Providing recent updates, OHCSF Director of Press Eno Olotu said, “Of the 38 eligible directors who sat for the exam, 19 have passed the first stage and will move on to the second stage, which will assess their competency in using Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in government operations on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.”

Olotu highlighted that recruitment involves a rigorous three-stage process, aimed at selecting only the most capable candidates.

Those passing the second stage will advance to the final phase on Friday, November 15, 2024, where a panel of senior civil servants and private sector experts will conduct the last assessment.

Share

Please follow and like us: