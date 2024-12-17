19.2M Nigerians Now Covered By Health Insurance –NHIA

Share

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Says 19.2 Million Citizens Have Enrolled In The Health Insurance Scheme, Surpassing Its 2024 Target.

Director-general Kelechi Ohiri Said This In Abuja At A Universal Health Coverage Day Commemoration Roundtable To Reflect On Nigeria’s Uhc Quest, Identify Challenges, And Chart A Course Of Action. He Said: “We Are Proud To Announce That 19.2 Million Nigerians Have Been Covered By Health Insurance.

“This Surpasses Our 2024 Target And Places Us Within Striking Distance Of Achieving 95 Per Cent Of The 2027 Presidential Target.” Ohiri Said The Nhia Had Worked Tirelessly To Implement Innovative Strategies.

He Said: “This Includes The Expansion Of The Basic Healthcare Provision Fund And Partnerships With State Health Insurance Agencies To Ensure Affordable And Accessible Healthcare For All Nigerians, Especially The Most Vulnerable Populations.”

According To Him, The Milestone Reflects The Federal Government’s Commitment To Delivering Quality Healthcare As Outlined In The National Health Act.

He Urged State Governments And Private Sector Stakeholders To Intensify Efforts To Sustain The Momentum And Bridge The Remaining Gaps In Health Insurance Coverage.

