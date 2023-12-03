18th Edition Of ‘The Experience’ More Than A Concert, Says Adefarasin

The Experience, an annual gospel music concert is set to return for its 18th edition on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, with the theme, ‘Jesus, Our Way Maker’. “In a world seeking harmony, The Experience of- fers a unique platform for unity, where individuals from various backgrounds come together in a chorus of praise,” Paul Adefarasin, the convener and Metropolitan pastor, House on the Rock, said in a press statement.

This year’s theme marks a significant spiritual milestone, said Adefarasin while inviting thousands to partake in a night of music, worship, and communal celebration under the stars for spiritual, physical, and mental rejuvenation. “As the evening unfolds, the Square will become a hub of spirituality, with attendees joining voices to honour Jesus Christ as the shepherd and architect of our fates…

The Experience 2023 is more than just a concert; it’s a manifestation of the unifying power of faith. “It promises to be a night where worshippers unite and hearts are drawn closer to the essence of divine grace. With communal worship, we find strength.

As a cornerstone of Nigeria’s gospel music scene, ‘The Experience’ extends an invitation to all for a memorable journey of faith and fellowship,” Adefarasin stated. He made known that the programme will feature a line-up of gospel music worship leaders, including Sinach, Travis Greene, and Donnie Mcclurkin, alongside artists such as Ada Ehi and Tope Alabi who will lead the audience in a “powerful display of faith, using their songs to inspire and uplift.”