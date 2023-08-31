£18m Price Tag Threatens Iheanacho’s Palace Move

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho’s move to Crystal Palace from Leicester City is being threatened by the price tag slapped on the player by his club.

With two days to the end of this summer transfer window, Palace looking to bolster their attack line following the departure of Wilfried Zaha and have identified Iheanacho as the ideal candidate to fill the Ivorian’s shoes.

Crystal Palace is working on a deal for the ex-Manchester City man and it has been revealed that Palace is pushing to sign the 26-year-old and that they’d be ready to pay between £10 million and £15 million.

But Leicester City want £18 million for the striker and negotiations are stalling, although Iheanacho is keen on securing a transfer to Selhurst Park.

Iheanacho has been linked with a move away from Leicester City throughout the summer transfer window, with the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest previously mentioned as possible destinations.