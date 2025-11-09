1895 Ogun Pepe Memorialization: Oyo Demands Repatriation Of Stolen Artefacts From Britain

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has declared his intention to demand compensation and the return of artefacts taken by British colonialists during the November 12, 1895 invasion of Oyo Town, historically known as “Ogun Pepe.”

The invasion, led by Captain Robert Lister Bower, saw the then Alaafin Alowolodu Adeyemi shot and wounded, large parts of Oyo Town burnt, and numerous cultural artefacts carted away.

Marking 130 years since the event, a memorialization committee has organized a week-long series of activities starting November 12, 2025, to honor Alaafin Alowolodu’s heroism and moral legacy in resisting colonial oppression.

Addressing journalists at Atiba Hall, Oyo, Dr. James Adesokan Ojebode, chairman of the committee and founder of Atiba University, alongside retired Methodist Archbishop Prince Ayo Ladigbolu, emphasized the urgency of seeking reparation and the return of stolen artefacts.

Dr. Ojebode said the celebration promotes unity, community pride, and cultural tourism, contributing to Oyo’s social and economic vitality. Archbishop Ladigbolu added, “All our artefacts taken away should be returned. It is our collective duty to preserve our sovereignty.”

Committee members, including Prof. Sunday Olawale Okeniyi, Princess Folasade Adeyemi, Segun Oke, and Hon. Wale Ogunsola, outlined plans to document the memorialization in books for students of history and establish a museum at the palace in remembrance of Ogun Pepe.

Prof. Okeniyi highlighted that the initiative aims to revive cultural awareness, foster intergenerational learning, and connect elders and youth in understanding heritage and values.

Segun Oke revealed that representatives in London, South Africa, and other countries are working to facilitate the repatriation of the artefacts.

The committee described the Ogun Pepe memorialization as embodying “the noblest ideals of service and sacrifice, reflecting the strength, dignity, and resilience of the Yoruba spirit.”