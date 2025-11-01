1895 Ogun Pepe: Alaafin, Oyo Elders Sensitise Community On Resisting Oppressive Rule

As the November 12, 2025 memorialization of the 130th anniversary of the “Pepe” War (Ogun Pepe) in which the British colonialists attacked and ravaged Oyo Town over Alaafin Alowolodu Adeyemi’s refusal to be subjected to imperialist oppression approaches, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, and his subjects have vowed never to allow the Empire to be oppressed by any power whatsoever.

This resolve was reiterated within the week during the sensitization programme organized at the Open Space of the Alaafin’s Palace, where over 600 people were in attendance.

The one-week memorialization programme, which will feature a series of activities, will re-enact the resilience, determination and doggedness of a leader who refused to bow to oppressive rule, preferring to die on his feet rather than live on his knees.

At the sensitization event organized at the instance of the Alaafin, were many dignitaries, including the Planning Committee members led by Dr. James Adesokan Ojebode (Founder, Atiba University, Oyo), Prof. Sunday Okeniyi, Mrs. Diekade Amusat, Arewa Omoba, Prince Atanda R.A., Prince Afolabi Akande, Mr. Segun Oke (retired Director in the Federal Ministry, who is also the Chairman of the Event Planning Sub-committee Esv. Niran Adewoyin, Mr. Wale Oguntola, Prince Adegbite Ademola, and Mr. Gbemi Faleti (Ag. Secretary) as members.

Adding colour to the event were about 40 Compound Heads (Baales), and other prominent Chiefs including: High Chief Mukaila Afonja (Baba Iyaji of Oyo); High Chief Isiaka Tella (Ona Isokun of Oyo); High Chief Afeez Folaranmi (Agunpopo of Oyo); Alhaja Peju Bakare (Iyalopja General of Oyo); Chief Ayantunji Fatai (Alaodi of Oyo); Mogaji Hassan Bola (Mogaji Adeyemi); Prince L.T. Salami (Olukitibi); Alhaji Afeez Lateef (Acting Chief Imam of Oyo); Pastor A.K. Eguntola (Zonal CAN Chairman, among others.

While Dr. Sokan Ojebode delivered the welcome address, stressing the purpose of the gathering, which centred on the story behind the Ogun Pepe and the need for its remembrance, Rtd Arc. Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu gave a detailed history of the war, which amazed the audience.

On behalf of the Alaafin, Mr. Oke used the opportunity to invite all sons and daughters of Oyo Town, both at home and abroad, to the program, which will be kick-started with a world press conference on November 5. Specifically, he requested Oyo indigenes to join Kabiyesi on 11th November, in praying for the development of Oyo; engage in planting of trees and candle night billed for 12th November; lectures and drama of 13th and 14th November, respectively. The grand finale is on 15th November.

Oke disclosed that more than 20 Obas from Yoruba land are expected to join the Alaafin Owoade, while on that day, the Aseyin of Iseyin, who is out of the country, is expected to arrive earlier, purposely because of the Ogun Pepe program. The Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Ganiyu Adams, is also expected to be in attendance.

The history of Ogun Pepe revolved around the then Alaafin Adeyemi Alowolodu, who defied the oppressive rule of the British overlord, Captain Bower. He refused to be cowed by the foreign powers-that-be, and eventually surmounted the attempt to exterminate him through the sporadic gunshots of the provincial soldiers.

His invincible power mesmerised the British overlords to the extent that Alaafin Alowolod,u who disappeared to the Owinni Hill, was persuaded to return to his Palace in a triumphant manner on the sixth day.