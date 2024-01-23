187 Bags First Class In FUT Minna

No fewer than one hundred and eight seven out of the 7,312 Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) graduates have bagged first class in the forthcoming combined convocation of 2020/2021 and 2022/2023 academic sessions

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, for the 2020/2021 session, 71 graduated with first class while 116 bagged first class for the 2022/2023 session.

Prof. Kuta said at a press briefing on Tuesday in Minna to mark the school’s 41st Founders’ Day, 31st and 32nd combined convocation ceremony.

Accordingly, he said “in the combined convocation ceremony, a total of 7,312 graduands will be conferred with first degrees, 120 Postgraduate Diplomas, 955 Masters Degrees and 150 Doctorate Degrees (PhD).

“In total, 2,190 bagged second class upper division, 3,410 had second class lower division with 1,483 having third class and 44 with Pass degrees.”

Furthermore, he said in the 2020/2021 session, 1,091 graduands got second class upper, 1,916 with second class lower division, 767 got third class and 22 with Pass degrees making a total of 3,867 graduands.

For the 2022/2023 session, 1,099 graduated with second class upper division, 1,494 got second class lower division, with 716 bagging third class and 20 with Pass degrees making 3,445 graduands.