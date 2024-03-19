183 ex-Niger Delta agitators sue FG, PAP

At least 183 former Niger Delta agitators have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court Abuja over allegations bordering on alleged stoppage of their monthly allowance.

The 183 ex-militants in 17 separate suits filed by their counsel Regina Okotie-Eboh before Justice James Omotosho, also joined the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) coordinator in the matter.

In one of the suits dated December 5, 2023, and filed December 6, 2023, an ex-agitator, Benneth Ofeyena, sought a declaration that he is entitled to the mandatory monthly stipend of N65,000 as a beneficiary of Phase 2 of the PAP.

He said the programme was initiated by the government via a Federal Government Amnesty Proclamation Notice issued in 2009, following a truce between the agitators and the government.

He also sought a declaration that the defendant’s failure or refusal to pay him the monthly stipend of 65,000 from October 2012 to date as a beneficiary is illegal and unlawful.

Therefore, the ex-militant prayed for an order directing the defendants to pay him the sum of N8,255,000.00 (eight million two hundred and fifty-five thousand naira), representing the mandatory monthly stipend of N65,000. 00 for the period from October 2012 to April 30, 2023.

He sought an order directing the defendants to pay him the mandatory monthly stipend of 65,000.00 from May 2023.

Ofeyena sought an order directing the defendants to pay N5 million each as the cost of filing the suits.

In the other 16 separate suits, the ex-agitators sought the same relief. They told the court that they had been beneficiaries of the government’s amnesty programme since 2009 when it was initiated by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration.

They wondered why the payment of the N65,000 was stopped despite the yearly budget of over N60 billion appropriated for the said programme by the federal government.

In the 16 other suits, some of the plaintiffs include Oyemo Ezi, Suru Michael, Albert Tamaraudouye, Alex Sile, Allen Ikiyou, Aaron Williams, Abisere Alfred, Amuluku Daniel, Amuluku Julius, Belele Karina, among others.