18-Year Old Boy Remanded For Raping Minor In Ibadan

A family court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday remanded one Sola Oke, an 18-year-old suspect in an Ibadan correctional facility over the alleged rape of a minor.

New Telegraph gathered that Sola, whose address was withheld, was accused of rape but pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, due to a lack of jurisdiction, the magistrate, Mrs Sherifat Adesina, rejected the defendant’s plea.

She gave the police instructions to send the case file back to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) so they could get legal counsel.

Adesina adjourned the case’s mention until May 5.

Oke is accused of committing the crime on March 5 at around 1:30 pm in the Oba Abass Secondary School area of Ibadan, according to the prosecutor, Inspector Gbemisola Adedeji, who testified in court.

Adedeji claimed that without the girl’s consent, the defendant engaged in illicit sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl (name withheld).

According to her, the offence was in violation of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law of 2006.