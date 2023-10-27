18-Year-Old Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Mother Of 8 In Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of an eighteen-year-old Mustapha Adamu Isa, also known as Abbati in connection with the alleged homicide of Aishatu Abdullahi Adda Damori.

New Telegraph reports that Damori, the 58-year-old mother of eight was killed by unknown persons in her bedroom last Friday.

Speaking on the development while parading the suspect, the State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar said the deceased’s son, filed a formal complaint at the Pantami Division.

Abdullahi reported that his mother was fatally assaulted with a knife by an unidentified individual around 9:30 pm.

“The suspect was arrested last Sunday around 1:30 pm in connection with the case following credible intelligence received by the investigative team, headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, SCID Gombe,” Abubakar said.

According to him, the suspect sneaked into the victim’s bedroom in search of his spanner, which she had earlier seized from him.

He added that the victim returned from her neighbour’s house (Abbati’s family house) and found him snooping around in her room.

She ordered him to leave her room, but he refused, leading to a scuffle between them, which resulted in him strangling and killing her with a knife. He subsequently escaped through the toilet to an unknown destination, leaving behind his bloodstained shirt and knife but taking with him the spanner.

In response to inquiries from the press, the suspect asserted that he had entered Damori’s room to retrieve a spanner for repairing a motorcycle brought to the mechanic’s garage situated in front of the residence.

He also maintained that it was his first time committing such a crime and expressed bewilderment over his actions, as the victim was the mother of his friend.

He reiterated that he discovered the knife in her room and used it to stab her multiple times before departing with the spanner.

However, Abbati confessed to acting alone in the crime, recanting his earlier claim that implicated Idris Abubakar Danjauro, whom he had previously accused of engineering his expulsion from the garage.

The command’s PPRO affirmed that the knife, spanner, and Abbati’s blood-stained shirt were recovered as exhibits.