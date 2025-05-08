18-Year-Old Apprentice Impregnates Master’s Daughter, 9 Others In 5 Months

Share

A baby factory appears to have been established in Anambra State by an 18-year-old apprentice who impregnated his master’s daughter, the sales girl and eight others in his village.

According to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obiano, who disclosed this in her social media handle, a total of 10 girls were impregnated by the young apprentice.

Obinabo further narrated that the teenager was initially sent to learn a trade under a master, but was expelled after impregnating his boss’s daughter and salesgirl within three months.

Shockingly, he went on to impregnate eight other girls in his village within just two months of returning home.

She lamented that the matter has overwhelmed her Ministry hence she lacks the capacity to handle it, stating, “This is not just an individual problem anymore; this is a societal issue.”

Continuing Obinabo said that the apprentice woes the unsuspecting girls by promising them marriage when he becomes wealthy after serving his master.

