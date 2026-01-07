18-Year-Old, 300-Level OAU Medical Student Dies In Sleep

The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has expressed grief over the death of an 18-year-old part three student of the College of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine and Surgery.

The deceased, Timilehin Adetoye Toromade, New Telegraph learnt died in his sleep in the early hours of yesterday. Confirming the devastating news, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, said Timilehin Adetoye Toromade with matriculation number CLI/2022/133, might have died after two in the morning because one of his roommates said that he opened the door for one of them at that time.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that “the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, received with profound shock, deep sorrow and a heavy heart the devastating news of the sudden passing of an 18-years-old, part three student of the College of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine and Surgery, who reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 6th of January, 2026.

Olanrewaju said that the ViceChancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, on behalf of the Visitor, the University Council, Management, Senate, staff, and students of the University, expressed heartfelt and unreserved condolences to the bereaved family, classmates, colleagues, and friends of the deceased.

“The loss of a young life filled with promise, purpose, and potential is a tragedy that words alone cannot adequately capture.”

Describing the incident as deeply painful and distressing, Professor Bamire noted that the entire University community is united in grief over the untimely departure of a student who had embraced the rigours of medical training with the hope of, one day, healing others and serving humanity. “His passing has left a void in the hearts of his peers and all who knew him.