18-Year Age Limit: Stakeholders Laud Policy Reversal

We hope minister is not merely grandstanding –Dons

May this not end up as another policy somersault –Stakeholders

POLICY The reversal of the contentious 18-year admission age limit by the newly-appointed Minister of Education have been hailed by stakeholders, who expressed doubt if it won’t turn to another policy somersault

Amid raging criticism that trailed the Federal Government’s 18-years admission age limit into the nation’s higher institutions, respite has come the way of Nigerian children as the government last week made a U-turn on the policy. The immediate past Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, had a few months ago announced the policy pegging admission age into tertiary institutions, particularly into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education at 18-years.

Apparently, the Minister’s pronouncement foreclosed any student or children who are less than 18 years of age from either seeking or admitted into public or private higher institutions. The Minister had during the 2024 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, directed the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to admit only 18 years old candidates into tertiary institutions.

To Mamman, under the admission age policy, underage candidates would no longer be allowed to sit for Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE), and again students who are under 18 years would not be admitted into higher institutions.

Following the controversies that greeted the policy Prof Mamman said would take immediate effect, was reviewed to now take effect from the 2026/2027 academic session across all public and private higher institutions.

Criticism However, the policy was poohpoohed and widely criticised by various stakeholders, including members of the academia, parents, students, staff unions and civil society organisations (CSOs), as it has continued to generate row in the system.

Consequently, a cross-section of Nigerians described the policy “as antipeople, unhealthy, uncharitable and retrogressive, especially at this digital age on one hand, and as it also failed to recognise or put into cognizance the prodigies and other gifted children in the school system.

Though despite the ill-feelings spawned in the system, the Minister’s pronouncement was hailed by some stakeholders who said the policy “is the best thing that could happen to the nation’s higher education system,” other stakeholders expressed deep concerns over the controversial policy, which according to them, is set to draw the nation’s education system backward.

Rather than to delay the students at home, stakeholders, especially scholars, called for the reintroduction of the Higher School Certificate (HSC) programme back to the nation’s education system to serve as a stop-gap for children who are yet 18 years old to pursue their higher school certificate or A-Level.

To them, the reintroduction of the HSC programme, which after all is not a bad one, has become imperative in the Nigerian school system because some aspects of the system need to be focused on in order for the country to make appreciable progress education wise. For instance, the Chairman of Lagos State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Akintoye Hassan, noted that the policy was not only wrong, but also anti-people, and he lamented a situation in which policy makers and government appointees failed to take other stakeholders into consideration and to carry them along in decisions on policy implementation.

The union leader argued that what would be the fate of gifted children or prodigies, as well as those children in the system who will still be under 18 next year. Though he argued that he didn’t subscribe to parents rushing their children to school, the policy, he insisted, should be a developmental policy, which could be mature for implementation in the next four or five years.

“What of those that are less than 15 or 16 years. A child should be 12 years old before leaving primary school, and six years before entering primary school, and not three years old in primary one. Our education planning is faulty,” Akintoye stressed.

In fact, the National Vice President Western Zone, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Dr Abdussobur Salaam, described the directive as a “disappointing and lack of focus by the Minister,” insisting that the issue of admission age should not have been the greatest priority of the ministry at this point in time.

Education is too sensitive because of the expected impacts on the population and national development

Policy reversal However, given the controversies and persistent knocks that greeted the policy foisted on the nation by the immediate past Minister, the newly appointed Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, last week announced a shift in the educational policy by reversing the 18-year minimum age requirement for admission into tertiary institutions.

Alausa, who succeeded Prof Mamman as the new Education Minister, in the recent cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Tinubu, took his first shot at the ministry when he announced the scraping of the 18- year age limit for university admission and also suggested a potential review of the entire gamut of the nation’s education policies.

The Minister, while addressing his inaugural press conference in Abuja, said the reversal of the contentious policy signaled a shift in the education system.

Also, in another development, the Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s decision to nullify the over 22,700 degrees obtained by Nigerians from unaccredited universities in neighboring Togo and Benin Republic, describing the decision to nullify the degrees as subsisting.

Meanwhile, Alausa insisted that the decision to overhaul the education sector’s policies is to give credence to the importance of practical education in tackling Nigeria’s unemployment crisis, even as he outlined plans to partner with the private sector to equip students with relevant skills in order to unlock their potential.

Reactions

Meanwhile, following last week’s reversal of the policy, major stakeholders are again divided in their views over the Minister’s action. While some hailed the Minister’s policy reversal as a welcome development, some criticised it as another policy somersault, which to them has over the years remained the bane of the nation’s education sector.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the National President of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Yomi Otubela, described the reversal of the policy “as a welcome development.”

He, however, argued that why should the country need to delay the children from acquiring or attaining the education dream and potential at their own pace without having to use any policy to stagnate them.

He noted that there are children who are less than 18 years old when they get to SS3, but who are brilliant and graduate from secondary school before that age, asking: “What becomes of such students who the policy failed to consider.”

With the Minister’s action to abolish the policy, Otubela noted that the ministry now has someone who has in-depth analysis of the sector before putting in place policies.

While hailing the Minister for taking the bold step to scrap the anti-age policy, a parent, who did not mention his name, lauded that reversal of the policy, saying the former Minister lacks the understanding of the education sector.

Though he described the scrapping of the policy as a right step in the right direction, he expressed doubt it won’t be another policy somersault that is always occasioned by lack of wellthought-out policies.

He said the former Minister had no firm grip in running the ministry, citing this as part of the reason the sector has been drifting abysmally owing to needless policies.

According to him, there are several challenges in the sector, which are not being attended and given the same latitude as the admission age limit.

For instance, he recalled how over the years, the universities could not recruit lecturers despite the acute shortage of lecturers in the university system, and the Minister didn’t do anything about that in his almost two years in the saddle, except the admission age limit policy.

“We need a Minister, who really understands the sector and how to address the challenges, and not someone that will draw the nation backward with anti-progressive policies,” he stated.

Reacting to the reversal, a Professor of African and Oral Literatures and a retired lecturer at the Department of English, University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Ademola Dasylva, suggested that the best way to go about policy inconsistency is to ask every Minister to roll out his or her three or two year-strategic Plan of Action (PoA).

This, he stated, should indicate their planned modalities or methods for actualisation of the sectoral strategic plans. “That way, it will be easy to assess the quality of vision plan for development of each minister,” the retired don, who had vehemently condemned the introduction of the policy by the former Minister said.

Despite the reversal of the policy, Dasylva noted that as things are right now, nothing striking has been seen as a departure from the usual “fire brigade” approach of most previous Ministers of Education.

To him, the reversal of the 18-year admission age is neither here nor there on the scale of importance, and it bothers most of us less, considering so many things needing urgent action in the education system.

“The ministry is currently a citadel of chaos at every tier of education in the country, and needs skilled handling by experts armed with and guided by a blueprint for a total systemic overhaul, that could bring about a holistic sanity, a realistic, effective, enduring and sustainable solution,” he said.

For the new Minister to accomplish his onerous assignments, he said one very critical issue for the Minister to consider is the Late Prof Brigg’s Committee Report and Recommendations on public universities for the purpose of updating, reviewing and implementation of the recommendations.

Besides, he suggested a complete overhaul of the current 6-3-3-4 system, which according to him, is still also relevant, even as he explained: “For example, of what use is the three-year of JSS and three-year of SSS education programme, especially now that Trade Centres, and Technical Schools/Colleges are almost nonexistent?”

According to him, in the original design, JSS 3 students, who are technically inclined, are supposed to feed the technical schools and trade centres for their technical education and skill acquisition. “It is, no doubt, a laudable programme that, among other things, could have been an effective empowerment means for the Nigerian youth, and could have saved our roads from the menace of okada riders.

“Unfortunately, that is not happening. All JSS 3 students end up in SS 1, and they run through to SSS 3. An insignificant percentage end up in tertiary institutions while a large chunk of the pupils are stranded without any skills,” he added.

The former lecturer stated further that the question is why a child would need six years to prepare for WASCE or GCE, when technical education no longer matters to the Education Ministry from the look of things.

Added to this, the new Minister, he stated has an option as he must possess a heart of lion to execute a meaningful 6-3-3-4 programme that needs to be reviewed, fully funded with existing technical schools and trade centres be refurbished and well-equipped, while new ones should be established across all the 36 states of the federation.

The Minister, Dasylva pointed out, should ensure full implementation of the policy in order to achieve its objectives, even as he further suggested that some secondary schools could be permitted to formally run the HSC programme.

Consciously, a Professor of Transport Planning and Policy, and former Dean, Faculty of Transport and Logistics at Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Samuel Odewumi described the 18-year admission policy by the immediate past Education Minister, as “ill-conceived.”

While criticising the policy, he once stated: “Go and note it, when the incredibly ill-conceived policy hits parents and their children next year, you will see the level of uproar.”

According to him, if not reversed as the new Minister has rightly done, the fact is that there was no way such a harmful policy would be inflicted on the nation without a massive push back. “I have no doubt that this policy and the bungling of the constitution of the Governing Council of the tertiary institutions contributed in no small measure to his removal as the Minister of Education,” Odewumi said.

He, however, expressed regrets that the former Minister couldn’t get any grip on such a very critical ministry, saying that “when as a country, we were battling and advocating adjustment to 15-year age for admission due to the precocious development of the new generation, then a Minister just banged 18 years on us without any notice and without any alternative routes for the children that will be grounded by the policy.”

Against this backdrop, Odewumi stated that the former Minister lacked the understanding of the sector, even as he wondered how someone, who admitted large number of students into his university when he was the ViceChancellor of Baze University, and also blatantly exceeded the quota for the Law and Medical programmes of his university, should superintend a critical sector such as education. He lamented that many innocent students of the private university are still in a quandary as a result of the sledge hammer on those programmes by the regulating professional bodies.

On the policy reversal by the new Minister, the don, who said that though the reversal has been lauded by some stakeholders, while some see the Minister as merely grandstanding, insisted that such age policy should begin from primary school level.

“But, I have always insisted that if such a policy would be implemented it should start from the primary school level,” Odewumi stressed, and advocated the reintroduction of Higher School Certificate (HSC) into the school system.

This is as the lecturer claimed that for the sector to move forward, the HSC programme must be activated in at least 30 per cent of the Federal Government Colleges in order to act as a waiting bay for the so-called underage students. He pointed out that this would bring the additional age advantage for entry into 200-Level in the university.

Recalling his campaign and opposition against the policy, he argued: “I have my reservations about the perfunctory manner the Minister reversed the policy. Much as I campaigned against the policy, I am not impressed by the absence of any robust articulation of why it is necessary to do so.

“The people deserve the right to be offered explanation and justification. Education is too sensitive because of the expected impacts on the population and national development.”

Odewumi, however, expressed worry and doubt if another Minister would not whimsically come up tomorrow to resurrect the policy, considering the crisis of policy inconsistency in the system. Also, citing the issue of the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS), the don criticised Dr Alausa for hastily announcing that a certain percentage of the content of courses would be devoted to practical.

Odewumi stated that this is an indication of somebody that is not conversant with curriculum development of tertiary institutions, saying: “The new Minister is oblivious that even the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standard has just been rolled out. And again, uniform curriculum cannot be imposed on tertiary institutions in the country. This is just a mere gallery declaration,” he added.

Other reactions

Despite the criticism that greeted the policy, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN), while speaking to New Telegraph, stated that there was nothing wrong with the general intent of the policy.

According to him, while it is true that age and maturity are not necessarily the same thing, especially when it comes to learners, research findings have identified a strong correlation between age and maturity.

“Maturity most times guides good judgment, which is the ability to associate what a person is doing now with subsequent results. The structure of the 6-3-3-4 system of education in Nigeria is to ensure that students reach a maturity age of 18 before gaining admission to tertiary institutions,” he said.

