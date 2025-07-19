18 Sitting Govs Under Probe – EFCC Chairman

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has said 18 sitting governors are currently under investigation by the agency for various alleged financial infractions.

Olukoyede made this disclosure on Friday during a public awareness programme in Lagos, aimed at addressing the misuse and abuse of the naira.

According to him, while the agency initiates investigations even while public officials are in office, certain actions are only taken once they vacate their positions due to constitutional limitations.

Sharing a related account, Olukoyede recounted a case involving a former Nigerian governor who fled the country immediately after handing over power to evade EFCC arrest.

The ex-governor, he said, travelled to the United Kingdom, where he hosted a lavish birthday party in a hotel.

“We don’t wait until governors complete their tenure before we begin our work. Right now, the EFCC is actively investigating 18 sitting governors. Once their tenures are over, we will proceed accordingly,” he stated.