18 Researchers Develop Prototype Innovations To Address Hunger, Poverty

18 Nigerian researchers have developed four prototype innovations to address the challenges of hunger, poverty, quality education, responsible consumption, and production in the country.

The prototypes were developed by lecturers from public higher institutions, under the Research for Impact (R4i), an initiative of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in collaboration with Innov8 Hub.

The lecturers who were selected to participate in the initiative, who were then divided into four teams that developed prototypes of their innovative solutions to challenges in the Nigerian Society.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two weeks training, the executive secretary of TETFund, Arch. Sonny Echono encouraged the 18 participants to be change agents when they go back to their various institutions.

He urged the researchers to make the right contribution and see that education becomes impactful, set personal goals, and ignore the noise around them to excel in whatever they do, even as he advised Nigerians to move from the mindset that God would give them everything.

He said: “The Research for Impact Initiative is a logical response to our desire to solve societal problems, to address the challenges we currently face in our country in terms of generating revenue.

“Our country is going through very difficult times, we have one of the highest population growth rates in the world and there are projections that in a few years now we will actually become the third in the world in terms of population.

“While many see this as a blessing, some of us also know that if we do not prepare our population and give them the tools to survive and compete, we have a time bomb in our hands because our landmark is not going to increase, we are going to have challenges,” he said.

Chief facilitator for the R4i workshop, Dr Obichi Obiajunwa, said innovation is the lifeblood of progress for any nation and the driving force that propels societies forward, enabling them to tackle complex challenges and create a better world.

“As lecturers, you play a crucial role in shaping the minds of future generations, and your ability to infuse innovation into your teaching and research will have a profound impact on the development of our nation.

“The knowledge and skills you have acquired in this workshop will not only enhance your abilities but also enrich the academic landscape of your respective universities.

“The prototypes that you have developed throughout this workshop are a testament to your creativity and problem-solving prowess. Each idea represents a spark of inspirational potential solutions to a pressing societal issue.

“These prototypes have the power to transform lives, to drive sustainable development, and to contribute to the well-being of our communities.”