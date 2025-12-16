18 Passengers Abducted On Beninakure Highway, 11 Rescued

Kidnappers operating along the BeninAkure Highway have abducted 18 passengers near Obarenren Village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The abduction reportedly occurred last Saturday when the assailants intercepted an 18-seater Big Joe bus along the highway. Witnesses said the kidnappers fired indiscriminately before forcefully taking the passengers into the bush.

The spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident, stating that a joint security operation was immediately launched to track down the abductors.

Ikoedem disclosed that massive bush combing by security operatives led to the rescue of 11 of the abducted passengers, adding that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims.

According to her, “The incident happened last Saturday. The passengers were in an 18-seater Big Joe bus. We have been combing the bush in collaboration with the Nigerian Army. “No Arrest has been made yet.”