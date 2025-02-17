18 Killed In New Delhi Station Crush

Share

A crush at New Delhi Railway Station has left around 18 people dead and at least 10 injured.

Thousands of people reportedly crammed into the railway station on Saturday night as they tried to board delayed trains.

Four of the victims were children, while 10 were women, according to a list released by officials. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts were “with all those who have lost their loved ones” in a post on X.

Crowd crushes are common in India where there is frequent overcrowding at religious events, festivals and public spaces, reports the BBC.

The incident comes weeks after 30 people were killed in a pre-dawn crush at the religious festival, Kumbh Mela, in northern India, where tens of millions of Hindus had gathered to bathe in sacred river waters on one of the holy days of the six-week event.

