The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that 18 people sustained severe injuries following a gas explosion in the Oroazi community of Port Harcourt on Sunday evening.

The explosion, which occurred at a gas refilling shop, caused significant damage to nearby buildings, heightening concerns over safety in the area.

The incident occurred when a technician was using a gas cylinder to weld a refrigerator while simultaneously attempting to refill the gas.

This combination led to a violent explosion, according to the police spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who provided details during an interview on Monday.

“No fewer than 18 persons, including the technician, sustained injuries. Fortunately, no lives were lost,” Iringe said.

The victims sustained various degrees of burns, and they were immediately transported to a hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care.

Eyewitness Tamuno described the explosion as a devastating event, with victims including a pregnant woman, four children, and a couple.

According to Tamuno, the explosion caused a chain reaction, setting off multiple gas cylinders in the shop, and exacerbating the damage.

Many of the victims were either residents or passers-by who happened to be in the vicinity when the explosion occurred.

The injured victims were rushed to the Rivers State Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt, where they are being treated for their injuries.

Eyewitnesses and residents have expressed hope for their speedy recovery.

SP Iringe-Koko assured the public that the police had initiated a full investigation into the cause of the explosion.

