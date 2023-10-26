18 Escape Death In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Road Accident

Not less than 18 persons on Wednesday narrowly escaped death in a motor accident on the Longbridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

New Telegraph gathered that the white 18-seater Mazda bus with registration number, FKJ285Y, was conveying passengers from Maryland, outward Lagos State, when the accident happened.

The driver of the bus refused to speak with our reporter but one of the survivors who identified herself only as Bolu said the propeller suddenly loosened on motion after which the vehicle somersaulted. No casualty was recorded but the victims sustained bruises on their hands and legs.

The mother of a six-month-old baby added, “If not for God and the driver, I would have been a dead person by now. We thank God and the driver for saving.”

Another passenger named Abubakar, who was travelling to Kebbi state but planned to alight in Ibadan, complained that the money on him could no longer convey him to his destination in Kebbi State, weeping that he was the saddest on the bus.

He said, “I am the saddest person on this bus, the money with me can’t take me to Kebbi anymore. The driver collected N2,600 from us before leaving the park and he was not ready to refund us or call for backup in the park to come and carry his stranded passengers.”

As of the time of filing this report, security personnel including the police and some members of the Federal Road Safety Corps attached to the axis, were seen coordinating vehicular movement at the scene of the accident.