18 Die In Jigawa Auto Crash-FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), yesterday confirmed the death of 18 persons in an auto crash that occurred in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The FRSC spokesperson in the state, Corps Route Commander, Yahaya Ibrahim, in a statement in Dutse, said that the accident, which involved two Volkswagen cars and a tipper, was caused by excessive speeding and tyre burst.

He said that the accident occurred at about 12:15 p.m. at Danmasara Village on the Dutse- Kwanar Huguma road. “18 people, including children lost their lives in the incident that involved two golf cars and one tipper.

The crash was caused by speeding, tyre burst and loss of control. “20 people were involved in the accident, out of which 18 lost their lives, while the tipper driver and his assistant sustained injuries. “The injured victims and corpses were taken to Dutse General Hospital by our rescue team,” Ibrahim said.