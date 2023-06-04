18 Dead, 12 Injured In Kano Auto Crash

No fewer than 18 persons have been confirmed dead while 12 others are severely injured in an auto crash that occurred in Kano State.

New Telegraph gathered from eyewitness account that the accident occurred on Friday at Zakirai town in Kano-Jigawa State Road.

Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Federal Road Service Corps (FRSC) Commander in the state said twelve persons were injured and 5 escaped unhurt.

Some of the deceesed were given mass burial at the accident scene, while others were handed over to their relatives.

Abdullahi confirmed this in a statement issued by the sector’s spokesman, Mr Abdullahi Labaran that the accident involved two commercial vehicles.

“We received a call about the accident at about 8:35 pm on Friday and dispatched our personnel to the scene to rescue the victims,’’ Abdullahi said.

He blamed the accident on excessive speeding, dangerous driving and overloading which led to a head-on collision and the bursting into flames of one of the vehicles.