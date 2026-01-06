Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has recorded a major box office success with her latest movie, “Oversabi Aunty”, which has continued its impressive run in cinemas across West Africa.

The film has amassed more than ₦711 million in ticket sales within just 18 days of release, placing it among the most commercially successful Nigerian films ever shown in the region.

According to figures shared by the movie’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, the comedy-drama now ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time in West Africa.

READ ALSO:

Celebrating the achievement on social media, FilmOne praised audiences for their overwhelming support, noting that the strong turnout across cinemas played a key role in pushing the film to the milestone in less than three weeks.

“Oversabi Aunty” marks Toyin Abraham’s first outing as a director, a feat that has further elevated her profile in the industry.

The film centres on the life of a kind-hearted but excessively meddlesome aunt whose attempts to solve other people’s problems spiral into a series of comical situations, while also uncovering emotional truths that resonate with viewers.

The production enjoyed strong momentum even before its official release.

An advanced screening held on December 18 generated widespread excitement and positive word of mouth, setting the tone for its nationwide cinema debut a day later.

Featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Mike Ezuruonye, Efe Irele and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, the film has attracted a broad audience base, contributing to its steady box office growth.

Reacting to the success, Abraham expressed heartfelt appreciation to her fans and supporters.

“In a message shared online, she described herself as deeply thankful for the love shown to the project, acknowledging both divine grace and the audience whose support has driven “Oversabi Aunty” to its current heights.