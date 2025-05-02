New Telegraph

May 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. 18 Cows Die…

18 Cows Die After Grazing On Fumigated Farm In Plateau

About 18 cows have died after allegedly grazing on a fumigated farmland in Vwei community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to local sources who spoke to Zagazola Makama, the incident occurred around 12 noon on Wednesday when the cattle, belonging to one Dan’azumi Haruna, strayed into the treated farmland.

Seven of the cows were reportedly slaughtered due to contamination, while 11 died on the spot. Fifteen other cattle affected by the chemical exposure are currently receiving treatment, the source added.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

ICPC Probes Discrepancies In Disbursement Of Student Loan
Read Next

Stay Focused, Strive For Excellence – GOC 81 Division Tells Future Military Leaders
Share
Copy Link
×