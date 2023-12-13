18 Companies Cut Ties With Diddy Over Alleged Sexual Assaults

Following the alleged sexual assaults against American singer, Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, eighteen companies have cut ties with the singer’s company, Empower Global.

The companies made the announcement in a chat with Rolling Stone Magazine on Sunday, December 10.

The founder of luxury bag, eyewear, and apparel company, House of Takura, Annette Njau said; “We take the allegations against Mr Combs seriously and find such behaviour abhorrent and intolerable. We believe and support victims’ rights, even against the most powerful of people.”

READ ALSO:

According to Rolling Stone, 18 brands in total have cut ties with Diddy’s Empower Global which was founded in 2021.

Other companies that have left Diddy’s company include the skincare brand, Tsuri, the footwear line, Rebecca Allen, the jewelry label, Fulaba, sunscreen brand, Baby Donna, among others.

New Telegraph reports that a fourth alleged sexual assault allegation was filled by a lady identified as Jane Doe, against the singer alleging that she was sex trafficked and gang raped in 2003 by Diddy, Harve Pierre, a former Bad Boy Records president, and another man when she was 17.

Meanwhile, in November, Diddy stepped down as the chairman of Revolt TV, a media company he co-founded.