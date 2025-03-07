18 Anambra pastors flee as native doctors expose clients to Agunechemba

Share

About 18 suspected pastors out of the 53 profiled by aggrieved native doctors in Anambra State have fled their residents following the arrest of two by Agunechemba Security Squad.

Recall that some native doctors had protested against what they called stigmatisation and harassment of members by the Anambra State government threatening to expose some pastors, who frequent their shrines to obtain spiritual powers for their respective churches.

They also alleged that the pastors had been encouraging the state government to raid their shrines instead of protecting them from the security operatives.

Consequent upon this allegation, Agunechemba Security Squad stormed a church in Mkpor Idemili North Local Government area, where it discovered several ‘Oke Ite’ behind the church compound with all manners of charms used by the pastor.

The pastor was arrested with one of his colleagues, and he later exposed more pastors, whose names were submitted by the native doctors to Agunechemba Security Squad.

According to a security operative, “The entire thing is shocking to me personally, even some people I respect as great pastors and call men of God are involved in this.

“I saw about 50 names and some of them are popular pastors, and after a secret investigation, about 20 are no longer at home and their wives said that they went for prayers.”

“There are two others that are popular in Awka, we are taking our time to study them so that we don’t make mistakes. A lot of the names that we have on our list are not real pastors, but native doctors that cover up as pastors. They also provide charms for the kidnappers, who go to their churches for thanksgiving, “he said.

Recall that Governor Charles Soludo had earlier announced that in line with the Anambra state Homeland Security Laws, anyone found to be aiding and assisting gunmen, miscreants and kidnappers would face the long arms of the law.

