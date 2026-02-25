New Telegraph

$18.7bn Debt: Obi Decries Borrowing Without Productivity, Compares Nigeria To Bangladesh

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant Peter Obi yesterday expressed concerns over the country’s rising debt, warning that borrowing must reflect on economic growth.

In a post on X handle, he said Nigeria has become the third-largest debtor to the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), with outstanding obligations estimated at $18.7 billion, behind Bangladesh at $23 billion.

He said: “There’s nothing inherently wrong with borrowing. Nations borrow to improve productivity and stimulate growth. “Debt becomes a problem only when it finances consumption, inefficiency, or corruption rather than investment.”

Obi contrasted Nigeria’s economic performance with Bangladesh’s over the past decade to illustrate his point. According to him, around 2015, Bangladesh’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) was roughly $195 billion, with per-capita income slightly above $1,235. He said: “By 2024–2025, its economy had expanded to roughly $460–500 billion, and per-capita income had risen to about $2,700.”

