17th Headies: Drama As Odumodublvck Refuses To Leave Stage

Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck has stirred reaction at the 17th Headies award for refusing to leave the stage after his mic was muted while delivering his acceptance speech for his Next-Rated Award.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 17th edition of the prestigious award was held on the 27th of April in Lagos, with notable Nigerian singers winning big.

During the event, Odumodublvck had walked to the stage with his mother and over 11 individuals who stood by him.

However, the rapper’s microphone was cut off during his acceptance speech, and he was asked to leave the stage due to time constraints.

Odumodublvck refused, and the organisers eventually restored his mic connection, allowing him to finish speaking.

After his mic was restored, he said: “Against all odds, I have pushed against so many barriers like this. Couple of years back, there were so many feelings we could not express through our music.

“The world world clap us down; ‘you can’t be this,’ or ‘you can’t speak like,’ ‘you can’t do this,’ ‘you can’t release music in this way.’

“Me standing here today, is a proof that all those things are fallacies. It only would have been possible through my Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, who have been there for me through thick and thin. Tonight, God has shown that God reigns.”

