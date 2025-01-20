New Telegraph

January 20, 2025
17th Headies Awards Set For April 2025 In Lagos

The 17th edition of the prestigious award,  Headies Awards is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, marking the highly anticipated return of the event to its home country.

The Headies’ Executive Producer, Ayo Animashahunmade this known in a statement released on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Announcing the development on Sunday, Antihistamine revealed that the 2025 edition will feature a week-long celebration of the Nigerian music industry’s growth and creativity.

The festivities are set to commence on March 29, 2025, with key events such as The Headies Stakeholders Brunch and the Nominees’ Party, culminating in the awards ceremony on April 5.

For the first time, the Headies will introduce The Headies Festival, an innovative addition aimed at showcasing the vibrant diversity of Nigerian music, entertainment, and culture.

READ ALSO:

This festival promises to enrich the experience for attendees and further solidify the Headies’ reputation as a premier platform for celebrating African artistry.

While details such as the nomination list, host, and venue remain undisclosed, the return of the Headies Awards to Nigeria is already being celebrated as a significant moment for the Nigerian music industry.

The awards have been a hallmark of excellence since their inception in 2006, highlighting outstanding achievements and providing a global platform for Nigerian artists.

The previous edition, held in Atlanta, USA, marked the second time the awards were hosted outside Nigeria, a move attributed to planning costs.

However, the 17th edition signifies a homecoming and is expected to be a fiercely contested event featuring remarkable performances and honoring outstanding releases within the nomination window, which may or may not remain April 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024.

