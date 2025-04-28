17th Edition: Davido, Mohbad, Juma Jux, Others Bags Award (See Full List)

The 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards was held on Sunday at the Landmark Event Centre, Lekki. It was dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievements across the Nigerian and African music industries.
The ceremony, which was tagged ‘Back to Base’, marks a vibrant return to Nigeria after two years abroad, recognising artists, producers, and creatives who have made remarkable contributions over the past year.
The event was hosted by the dynamic duo of actress and media personality Nancy Isime and veteran broadcaster, IK Osakioduwa, who brought charisma, humour, and energy to the stage.
The night was further enlivened by electrifying performances from some of the continent’s brightest stars, including Qing Madi, L.A.X, Odumodublvck, Kcee, Shallipopi, Flavour, Juma Jux, Nasboi, Magnito, and more.
Also seen on the red carpet were Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), socialite Cubana Chief Priest, and Big Brother Naija 2021 winner White Money. Juma Jux, enjoyed a memorable night, taking home the award for Best East African Artiste of the Year.
Also, late Mohbad was posthumously honoured with the Best Street-Hop Artiste award for his hit single “Ask About Me.” His family, including his wife and young son, Liam accepted the award on his behalf, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.
The ceremony also featured a heartfelt tribute, celebrating Mohbad’s profound impact on the music industry and the legacy he left behind.
In addition to his win, Mohbad earned multiple posthumous nominations, including Best Collaboration for “Egwu” with Chike and Afrobeats Single of the Year for the same track.
These nominations and his posthumous recognition underscore the enduring resonance of his music and the irreplaceable void his passing has left in the industry.
See full list of winners below :
Best Recording of the Year
Tems – Burning — Winner
Burna Boy – Higher
Ayra Starr & Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
Sarz feat. Lojay – Billions
Producer of the Year
Sarz – Happiness
London – Ozeba — Winner
Magicsticks – Basquiat
Rema/Producer X/Cubeatz/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe
Dibs – Different Pattern
Next Rated
Qing Madi
Shallipopi
Odumodublvck — Winner
Ayo Maff
Nasboi
Afrobeats Album of the Year
Stubborn – Victony
Work of Art – Asake
The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr
Heis – Rema — Winner
Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn
Songwriter of the Year
Simi – Stranger
Qing Madi – Vision -Winner
Llona – Can’t Breathe
Bloody Civilian – Family Meeting
Wizard Chan – Stages of Life
Rookie of the Year
Llona
Kaestyle
Taves
Zerrydl— Winner
Best Rap Single
Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast — Winner
Odumodublvck feat. Bloody Civilian & Wale – Blood on the Dance Floor
Ladipoe, Rozzz & Morrelo – Hallelujah
Magnito – Canada
Jeriq – Ije Nwoke
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
Niniola – Level
Simi – Stranger
Liya – I’m Done —Winner
Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Music Video of the Year
Rema – Charm (Dir. Perliks & Folarin Oludare)
Jyde Ajala – Metaverse
Perliks & Emeka Shine Shine – Like Ice Spice
Mattmax – Ojapiano
Director Pink – Egwu — Winner
TG Omori – Showa
Dammy Twitch – Na Money
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
Ayo Maff feat. Fireboy DML – Dealer
Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast
Zhus Jdo – Johnbull
Mohbad – Ask About Me — Winner
Afrobeats Single of the Year
Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things
Kizz Daniel – Twe Twe Remix
Chike feat. Mohbad – Egwu
Asake – Remember
Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix
Flavour – Big Baller — Winner
Viewers’ Choice Award
Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things
Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix
Chike & Mohbad – Egwu — Winner
Rema – Ozeba
Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
Kizz Daniel – Showa
Tems – Love Me Jeje
Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast
Flavour feat. Fireboy – Dealer
Flavour – Big Baller
Digital Artiste of the Year
Ayra Starr
Rema
Shallipopi
Tems
Davido — Winner
Kizz Daniel
Asake
Song of the Year
Showa – Kizz Daniel
Commas – Ayra Starr
Egwu – Chike and Mohbad
Lonely at the Top – Asake — Winner
Ozeba – Rema
Big Baller – Flavour
Best Vocal Performance Male
Lojay — Billions — Winner
Best Movie Soundtrack
A Tribe Called Judah — Winner
Special Recognition Awards
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor
Alex Okosi
Amaju Pinnick
Kcee
Humanitarian awards
Temitola Adekunle Johnson
Mitchell Mukoro
Best East African Artiste
Bien (Kenya)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Juma Jux (Tanzania) -Winner
Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
Azawi (Uganda)
Best Central African Artiste
Innoss’B (DRC) — Winner
Gaz Mawete (DRC)
Emma’A (Gabon)
Eboloko (Gabon)
Singuila (Central African Republic)
Kocee (Cameroon).