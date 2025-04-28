New Telegraph

April 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. 17th Edition: Davido,…

17th Edition: Davido, Mohbad, Juma Jux, Others Bags Award (See Full List)

The 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards was held on Sunday at the Landmark Event Centre, Lekki. It was dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievements across the Nigerian and African music industries.

The ceremony, which was tagged ‘Back to Base’, marks a vibrant return to Nigeria after two years abroad, recognising artists, producers, and creatives who have made remarkable contributions over the past year.

The event was hosted by the dynamic duo of actress and media personality Nancy Isime and veteran broadcaster, IK Osakioduwa, who brought charisma, humour, and energy to the stage.

The night was further enlivened by electrifying performances from some of the continent’s brightest stars, including Qing Madi, L.A.X, Odumodublvck, Kcee, Shallipopi, Flavour, Juma Jux, Nasboi, Magnito, and more.

Also seen on the red carpet were Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), socialite Cubana Chief Priest, and Big Brother Naija 2021 winner White Money. Juma Jux, enjoyed a memorable night, taking home the award for Best East African Artiste of the Year.

Also, late Mohbad was posthumously honoured with the Best Street-Hop Artiste award for his hit single “Ask About Me.” His family, including his wife and young son, Liam accepted the award on his behalf, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

The ceremony also featured a heartfelt tribute, celebrating Mohbad’s profound impact on the music industry and the legacy he left behind.

In addition to his win, Mohbad earned multiple posthumous nominations, including Best Collaboration for “Egwu” with Chike and Afrobeats Single of the Year for the same track.

These nominations and his posthumous recognition underscore the enduring resonance of his music and the irreplaceable void his passing has left in the industry.

See full list of winners below :

Best Recording of the Year

Tems – Burning — Winner
Burna Boy – Higher
Ayra Starr & Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
Sarz feat. Lojay – Billions

Producer of the Year

Sarz – Happiness
London – Ozeba — Winner
Magicsticks – Basquiat
Rema/Producer X/Cubeatz/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe
Dibs – Different Pattern

Next Rated

Qing Madi
Shallipopi
Odumodublvck — Winner
Ayo Maff
Nasboi

Afrobeats Album of the Year

Stubborn – Victony
Work of Art – Asake
The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr
Heis – Rema — Winner
Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn

Songwriter of the Year

Simi – Stranger
Qing Madi – Vision -Winner
Llona – Can’t Breathe
Bloody Civilian – Family Meeting
Wizard Chan – Stages of Life

Rookie of the Year

Llona
Kaestyle
Taves
Zerrydl— Winner

Best Rap Single

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast — Winner
Odumodublvck feat. Bloody Civilian & Wale – Blood on the Dance Floor
Ladipoe, Rozzz & Morrelo – Hallelujah
Magnito – Canada
Jeriq – Ije Nwoke

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
Niniola – Level
Simi – Stranger
Liya – I’m Done —Winner
Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Music Video of the Year

Rema – Charm (Dir. Perliks & Folarin Oludare)
Jyde Ajala – Metaverse
Perliks & Emeka Shine Shine – Like Ice Spice
Mattmax – Ojapiano
Director Pink – Egwu — Winner
TG Omori – Showa
Dammy Twitch – Na Money

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
Ayo Maff feat. Fireboy DML – Dealer
Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast
Zhus Jdo – Johnbull
Mohbad – Ask About Me — Winner

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things
Kizz Daniel – Twe Twe Remix
Chike feat. Mohbad – Egwu
Asake – Remember
Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix
Flavour – Big Baller — Winner

Viewers’ Choice Award

Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things
Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix
Chike & Mohbad – Egwu — Winner
Rema – Ozeba
Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
Kizz Daniel – Showa
Tems – Love Me Jeje
Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast
Flavour feat. Fireboy – Dealer
Flavour – Big Baller

Digital Artiste of the Year

Ayra Starr
Rema
Shallipopi
Tems
Davido — Winner
Kizz Daniel
Asake

Song of the Year

Showa – Kizz Daniel
Commas – Ayra Starr
Egwu – Chike and Mohbad
Lonely at the Top – Asake — Winner
Ozeba – Rema
Big Baller – Flavour

Best Vocal Performance Male

Lojay — Billions — Winner

Best Movie Soundtrack

A Tribe Called Judah — Winner

Special Recognition Awards

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor
Alex Okosi
Amaju Pinnick
Kcee

Humanitarian awards

Temitola Adekunle Johnson
Mitchell Mukoro

Best East African Artiste

Bien (Kenya)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Juma Jux (Tanzania) -Winner
Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
Azawi (Uganda)

Best Central African Artiste

Innoss’B (DRC) — Winner
Gaz Mawete (DRC)
Emma’A (Gabon)
Eboloko (Gabon)
Singuila (Central African Republic)
Kocee (Cameroon).

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Lawyers Slam Niger Gov’s Order On Thuggery
Read Next

Sultan Declares Tuesday First Day Of Zulki’ida
Share
Copy Link
×