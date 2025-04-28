17th Edition: Davido, Mohbad, Juma Jux, Others Bags Award (See Full List)

Share

The 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards was held on Sunday at the Landmark Event Centre, Lekki. It was dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievements across the Nigerian and African music industries.

The ceremony, which was tagged ‘Back to Base’, marks a vibrant return to Nigeria after two years abroad, recognising artists, producers, and creatives who have made remarkable contributions over the past year.

The event was hosted by the dynamic duo of actress and media personality Nancy Isime and veteran broadcaster, IK Osakioduwa, who brought charisma, humour, and energy to the stage.

The night was further enlivened by electrifying performances from some of the continent’s brightest stars, including Qing Madi, L.A.X, Odumodublvck, Kcee, Shallipopi, Flavour, Juma Jux, Nasboi, Magnito, and more.

Also seen on the red carpet were Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), socialite Cubana Chief Priest, and Big Brother Naija 2021 winner White Money. Juma Jux, enjoyed a memorable night, taking home the award for Best East African Artiste of the Year.

Also, late Mohbad was posthumously honoured with the Best Street-Hop Artiste award for his hit single “Ask About Me.” His family, including his wife and young son, Liam accepted the award on his behalf, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

The ceremony also featured a heartfelt tribute, celebrating Mohbad’s profound impact on the music industry and the legacy he left behind.

In addition to his win, Mohbad earned multiple posthumous nominations, including Best Collaboration for “Egwu” with Chike and Afrobeats Single of the Year for the same track.

These nominations and his posthumous recognition underscore the enduring resonance of his music and the irreplaceable void his passing has left in the industry.

See full list of winners below :

Best Recording of the Year

Tems – Burning — Winner

Burna Boy – Higher

Ayra Starr & Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song

Sarz feat. Lojay – Billions

Producer of the Year

Sarz – Happiness

London – Ozeba — Winner

Magicsticks – Basquiat

Rema/Producer X/Cubeatz/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe

Dibs – Different Pattern

Next Rated

Qing Madi

Shallipopi

Odumodublvck — Winner

Ayo Maff

Nasboi

Afrobeats Album of the Year

Stubborn – Victony

Work of Art – Asake

The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr

Heis – Rema — Winner

Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn

Songwriter of the Year

Simi – Stranger

Qing Madi – Vision -Winner

Llona – Can’t Breathe

Bloody Civilian – Family Meeting

Wizard Chan – Stages of Life

Rookie of the Year

Llona

Kaestyle

Taves

Zerrydl— Winner

Best Rap Single

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast — Winner

Odumodublvck feat. Bloody Civilian & Wale – Blood on the Dance Floor

Ladipoe, Rozzz & Morrelo – Hallelujah

Magnito – Canada

Jeriq – Ije Nwoke

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song

Niniola – Level

Simi – Stranger

Liya – I’m Done —Winner

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Music Video of the Year

Rema – Charm (Dir. Perliks & Folarin Oludare)

Jyde Ajala – Metaverse

Perliks & Emeka Shine Shine – Like Ice Spice

Mattmax – Ojapiano

Director Pink – Egwu — Winner

TG Omori – Showa

Dammy Twitch – Na Money

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern

Ayo Maff feat. Fireboy DML – Dealer

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast

Zhus Jdo – Johnbull

Mohbad – Ask About Me — Winner

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things

Kizz Daniel – Twe Twe Remix

Chike feat. Mohbad – Egwu

Asake – Remember

Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix

Flavour – Big Baller — Winner

Viewers’ Choice Award

Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things

Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix

Chike & Mohbad – Egwu — Winner

Rema – Ozeba

Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern

Kizz Daniel – Showa

Tems – Love Me Jeje

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast

Flavour feat. Fireboy – Dealer

Flavour – Big Baller

Digital Artiste of the Year

Ayra Starr

Rema

Shallipopi

Tems

Davido — Winner

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Song of the Year

Showa – Kizz Daniel

Commas – Ayra Starr

Egwu – Chike and Mohbad

Lonely at the Top – Asake — Winner

Ozeba – Rema

Big Baller – Flavour

Best Vocal Performance Male

Lojay — Billions — Winner

Best Movie Soundtrack

A Tribe Called Judah — Winner

Special Recognition Awards

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor

Alex Okosi

Amaju Pinnick

Kcee

Humanitarian awards

Temitola Adekunle Johnson

Mitchell Mukoro

Best East African Artiste

Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Juma Jux (Tanzania) -Winner

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Azawi (Uganda)

Best Central African Artiste

Innoss’B (DRC) — Winner

Gaz Mawete (DRC)

Emma’A (Gabon)

Eboloko (Gabon)

Singuila (Central African Republic)

Kocee (Cameroon).

