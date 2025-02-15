17th Headies Awards: Rema leads with Nine Nominations

Share

Ahead of the 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards, the Headies Academy has released the 2025 nominations list with Rema leading with nine nominations while other artistes that’s include Tems, Late Mohbad, Burnaboy,, Victony amongst secures multiple nominations.

The award will be returning to Nigeria after two years in the US, which was praised and criticised. According to the Headies, only music materials, including singles, videos, video live recordings, EPs, and albums released and distributed on digital streaming platforms and physical music media (cassettes, CDs, and vinyl) within the year in review (April 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024), were considered for nomination.

Taves, Zerrydl, Kaestyle, and Llona have been shortlisted for the Rookie of the Year prize. The winner will take the baton from rapper OdumoduBlvck, who won the award at the 16th Headies.

The 17th edition of the award will equally see Qing Madi, Nasboi, Shallipopi, Odumodublvck and Ayo Maff battle in the Headies Next Rated category.

