17th Edition: Carter Efe Reacts To Mohbad Posthumous Headies Award

Share

Popular skit maker and singer, Carter Efe has slamed the organizers of the Headies awards for their posthumous award to the late Afrobeats singer, Mohbad.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 17th edition of the headies award which is meant to recognize artists for their skills was held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

However, the late Nigerian singer, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad who had died in 2023 was honoured with the Best Street-Hop Artiste award, and his widow Wunmi was the one to receive the award from the organizers on behalf of the singer.

Reacting, Carter Efe opined that Headies were misbehaving by awarding the singer.

According to him, they never gave the award to the singer when he was alive, but are doing so now that he is no more.

READ ALSO:

He said; “Why Headies they misbehave now. You go dey nominate Mohbad? Wetin make them nominate Mohbad. But when the boy go dey alive them no go give am o. Anything for the clout na him dem go dey go.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

verified_ned said: “Why them no give award to person wey dey alive ? Just asking respectfully ”

ms.b1____ said: “You’ll celebrate the dead ones and keep malice with the one alive ”

tobianoace wrote: “This is how Nigerians will celebrate my MUSIC when I finally win Grammy, con see tears of joy everywhere ❤️❤️”

b.u_services remarked: “Davido chasing everyone off the stage and handing the award to Odumodu’s mum was the real highlight of the Headies”

Watch video below;

Share