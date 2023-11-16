178 Bag First Class As UNIBEN Graduates 14,254 Students

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has said its will confer first degrees, diplomas and certificates on a total of 14, 254 graduands in its 2020/2021 convocation ceremony.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lilian Salami, who disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists on activities lined up for the institution’s 48th Convocation and 53rd Founders’ Day Ceremony at the Senate Chambers, said a total of 178 students bagged First Class Degree Honours in the 2020/2021 academic session.

Salami said during the convocation ceremony which commences next week Thursday, a total of 14, 254 graduands will be conferred with first degrees, diplomas, Certificates, Masters, Post Graduate Diplomas and Doctor of Philosophy Degrees.

Giving a breakdown of the results, the Vice Chancellor noted that a total of 178 students bagged First Class, 4,353 Second Class Upper, 8,607 Second Class Lower, 400 Third Class, 14 Pass, five diploma, 576 unclassified, one distinction, 81 Credit and 39 pass.

She also disclosed that at the Post-Graduate level, the university senate approved 4,045 results which comprised 545 Doctor of Philosophy Degrees, 2,697 Masters Degrees and 804 for Post-graduate Diplomas.

Salami added that Honorary degrees will be conferred on seven personalities for their exemplary services to the university and the country of which four of the honorees are illustrious Alumnus of the university.

She listed the honorees to include the former Governor of Lagos State and immediate past Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN); Chief Charles Edosomwan (SAN), and Olukayode Dotun-Olukayode

Others according to her are Osaro Isokpan, Gbenga Olu Komolafe, Paul Enebeli and the wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki

The Vice-Chancellor said the honourees would be conferred with a Doctor of Laws, Doctor of Business Administration and Doctor of Science respectively.

Salami who congratulated the graduands for the award of degrees, added that Mike Kwanashie, a former Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Abuja, will deliver the Founders’ Day and Convocation Lecture of the institution.