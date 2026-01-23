177 Abducted Kaduna Worshippers,bandits Sighted In Transit —Village Head

The Village Head of Kurmin Wali Community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Ishaku Dan’azumi, has disclosed that the bandits who abducted 177 Christian worshippers were sighted yesterday morning moving with their captives around the Maro axis of the council area.

Dan’azumi told journalists in a telephone interview that the abductors and their victims were seen trek- king on foot between Ungwan Gamu and Maro communities, although their exact destination could not be ascertained.

According to the traditional ruler, the development followed threats allegedly issued by the bandits on Wednesday evening after they noticed the presence of security operatives in the area. “They called us yesterday evening and threatened the community, accusing us of bringing soldiers.

They said we were claiming to have ‘big people’ backing us because of the military presence,” Dan’azumi said. “We explained to them that we don’t have anybody and that we did not invite the soldiers. After that con- versation, they ended the call, and we have not heard from them again.”

He added that residents later received information early yesterday that the abductors and their captives had been sighted trekking through bush paths between Ungwan Gamu and Maro communities.

“This morning, we were told that they were seen moving on foot with our people between Ungwan Gamu and Maro, but we do not know exactly where they are heading,” he said.

The Village Head expressed deep concern over the safety and well-being of the abducted worshippers and called on security agencies to intensify surveillance and rescue operations to ensure their safe return.

The 177 worshippers were abducted on Sunday during church services in Kurmin Wali community, sparking outrage and renewed calls by religious leaders, community stakeholders and civil society groups for decisive action to end mass kidnap- pings in the state.