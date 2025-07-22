173 Nigerian Soldiers Set For Peacekeeping Mission In Guinea Bissau

The Nigerian Army has trained 173 troops for a crucial peacekeeping mission in Guinea Bissau.

The troops of Nigerian Company 4, ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea Bissau (ESSMGB) were trained at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) Jaji, Kaduna State.

The Chief of Operations Army Major Gen. Uwem Bassey, who is the Special Guest of Honour, congratulated the troops on completing their predeployment training.

Bassey, represented by Major Gen.Nansak Shagaya, Deputy Chief of Operations Army Peace Support Operations, urged the trainee.