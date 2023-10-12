171m Nigerians Lack Access To Basic Hygiene Services – FG

The Federal government, on Thursday, said that 171 million Nigerians across the country do not have access to basic hygiene services.

This was even as it stated that the intensity of the situation is largely dependent on the geographical locations and the prevalent economic indices of the places.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, at a press briefing to commemorate the 2023 Global Handwashing Day.

The Minister who was represented by Engr. John Ochigbo, Director, of River Basin Operations and Inspectorate, said that a report emanating from the 2021 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASHNORM) showed that national access to basic hygiene services is at an abysmal 17%.

The Minister noted that “In schools and health care facilities, access to basic hygiene is 35% and 30% respectively, while only 8% of public places such as markets and parks have basic hygiene facilities.”

He added that, “It may also interest you to know that a high knowledge of handwashing practices estimated at 99% was reported, in practice only 8% of the population can demonstrate proper handwashing with water and soap under running water.

“In addition, only 4% are likely to practice proper handwashing with water and soap in critical times such as after defecation, touching animals or sick persons, playing and before cooking, eating, handling food, or feeding others.”

He further explained that the Ministry has worked out strategies to strengthen interventions for greater effectiveness and sustainable results. The initiative was an offshoot of the global Hand Hygiene for All Initiative by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

“The Roadmap which was launched in 2022 provided details of the policy and strategic direction to achieve hand hygiene for all, as well as a financing Framework with a Monitoring and Evaluation Plan. The Roadmap is expected to help the country chart a course towards ensuring available and affordable products and services that will help entrench a culture of handwashing with soap for all, especially for the less privileged population.

“The Roadmap also identifies Strategic Goals and Actions across political leadership and includes measures for creating an environment amenable for the practice,” Utsev stressed.