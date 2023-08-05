171,107 Customers Metered In Q1/2023 – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that 171,107 end-user customers were metered in the first quarter of 2023.

It also explained in the Q1/2023 Electricity Report, that out of these assigned meters, the meter asset provider (MAP) scheme covered 92.71%.

The report stated that as of 31st March 2023, there were 12,378,243 registered customers, with 5,360,434 having meters, accounting for 43.31% of the total.

It said. “During the first quarter of 2023, 171,107 end-user customers were metered, resulting in a 1.06 percentage point increase in the metering rate compared to the 42.25% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 (2022/Q4).

“An additional 6,495 meters installed, which is a 3.95% increase compared to the 164,612 meters installed in 2022/Q4. Out of the 171,107 meters installed in 2023/Q1, the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) scheme accounted for 5.80% of the meters, while the meter asset provider (MAP) intervention covered 92.71% of customers.

“A small percentage of customers, 1.47% and 0.02%, were metered under the Vendor Financed and DisCo Financed schemes, respectively.

“Regarding individual distribution companies (DisCos), meter installations in Ikeja, Ibadan, Abuja, and Enugu collectively accounted for 75.47% of total installations during 2023/Q1.”