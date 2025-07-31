17,000 Persons Benefit From Ebonyi Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme

No fewer than 17,000 persons spread across the 13 Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State on Wednesday, benefited from the State Government Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme.

A breakdown of the beneficiaries showed that 12,000 persons received payment in May, while another 5,000 plus are currently being paid with more scheduled for the next batch in the coming month.

The disbursement of the funds marks the flagoff of the commencement of large scale disbursement of the (CCT) programme held at the Women Development Center Abakaliki. Flagging-off the programme, Governor Francis Nwifuru represented by the Commissioner for Human Capital Development / Monitoring, Mrs Ann Anigwe, said the initiative would cushion the hardship being faced by the less privileged members of the society