1700 Athletes Set For Anambra Marathon Saturday

At least one thousand athletes are set for the Anambra State Marathon race scheduled for Saturday, March 16 by Charity Foundation.

The marathon which would cover about 35 km from Ogbunike Toll gate to Emmaus House Awka, Anambra is part of the contributions of the Foundation towards developing the sports sector in the area.

According to the President Ahmed f the Foundation Prince Ugochukwu Ifeanyi, “Our Foundation is determined to improve sporting activities in our home state and we are partnering with the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Commerce and Wealth Creation as well as the Ministry of Health”

“We are know the importance of healthy living and sports is part of encouraging good health and before now we have extended the deadline for registration three times and from the look of things the number may be more than 1,700 because we have not finally closed registration ”

“It was to take off from All Saints Anglican Cathedral Onitsha but we were advised to take off from om Ogbunike Toll gate and already we have three ambulance, one donated to us by the Prof Joseph Ugbaja of the University Teaching Hospital Nnewi , while the Commissioner for Health made a donation of two more ambulance”

Continuing Ugochukwu Ifeanyi noted that the aim of the Foundation it beat the records of Lagos Marathon adding that the best talents would be handed over to the Anambra state government to be trained and would represent the state at the National Sports Festival.

According to him the winner goes home with the sum of N1 Million, first runner up N500.000.00 while the second runner up gets N300,000.00.

He noted that the Foundation has offered itself to be part of the transformation agenda of Gov Charles Soludo administration in the state.