17-Year-Old Quadri Alabi Released After 3 Months In Detention

Share

In a significant turn of events, 17-year-old Quadri Yusuf Alabi—who captured national attention during the 2023 presidential elections by standing resolutely in front of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi’s convoy—has been freed from detention.

Alabi, held at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos for nearly three months, was discharged on Thursday by a Magistrate Court in Apapa after legal authorities found no evidence to support the armed robbery charge against him.

Quadri’s case has become a symbol of public outcry amid mounting concerns over police misconduct and corruption. His lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, announced on social media:

“Quadri Yusuf Alabi … has been freed by the court today, 17th April, 2025,” Effiong labeled the arrest and subsequent detention as a “diabolical frame-up” allegedly orchestrated by local thugs from the Amukoko area, known locally as Lege and Baba Waris.

According to his account, these individuals abducted Alabi near his home under the pretext of a street fight, later implicating him in an armed robbery—a serious misrepresentation that resulted in his incarceration alongside four unrelated adult suspects.

Alarmingly, Alabi’s age was also falsely recorded as 18 at the time of his arrest. Quadri first rose to prominence when his spontaneous act during the 2023 elections resonated widely with supporters of Peter Obi and ignited discussions on political engagement and youth involvement in Nigeria’s democratic process.

His act of defiance, initially celebrated as a symbol of resistance, has now taken on even greater significance in light of the legal injustices he faced.

At the court hearing, the presiding Magistrate, His Honour A. O. Olorunfemi (Mrs.), affirmed the legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Babajide Martins.

The DPP’s recommendation for non-prosecution was based on the absence of any credible evidence linking Alabi to the alleged crimes. Consequently, the court discharged him, marking the end of a contentious and painful episode.

Share