17-year-old Artiste, Muyeez, Drops New Single ’17’ Ahead Of Major Tour

Afrobeats’ teenage star, Muyeez, has solidified his status as a defining voice for his generation with the release of his poignant new single, “17.”

The track, released under NSNV Inc. in partnership with EMPIRE and produced by Larry Lanes, offers an introspective look at growth, self-belief, and the unique pressures of coming-of-age in the spotlight.

At just 17 years old, Muyeez (born Moshood Abdulmuiz) captures the universal feelings of his peers with remarkable clarity.

“This song is about that journey, choosing focus over noise, believing in your path even when it’s not always clear. It’s okay to take your time and trust the process,” he shared.

The single builds on the momentum of his recent project, “Mortal Kombat,” and follows his 2023 breakout hit, “Instagram,” featuring Seyi Vibez, which topped the Apple Music Nigeria chart.