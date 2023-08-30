17 Suspected Internet Fraudster Nabbed By EFCC

The Uyo zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ at different locations in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the command, the suspects were arrested during a sting operation following a series of intelligence reports linking the suspects to all kinds of online criminal activities.

The arrest was confirmed by the anti-graft agency in a statement issued via its Official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Items recovered from the suspects include; mobile phones, a television set, a red Toyota Camry LE car, a black Honda car, and two Lexus cars.

The Commission also added that: “The suspects will be charged to Court as soon as the investigations are concluded.”