17 States To Spend N15.85trn In 2026

•Niger, Enugu, Ogun, Akwa-Ibom hit trillion mark

Seventeen states plan to spend a total sum of N15.85 trillion in 2026 fiscal year, out of which four of the states- Niger, Enugu, Ogun, Akwa-Ibom voted over a trillion naira each, a compilation of 17 states budgets revealed. The governors of the 17 states presented the budgets to the States’ House of Assemblies.

In the year 2026, Taraba State would be spending N653.5 billion. The Taraba State House of Assembly approved a N653.5 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year on December 15, 2025. Initially presented by Governor Agbu Kefas as N650.63 billion in November 2025, the budget was adjusted upward by the legislature during its three week review.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State budgeted the sum of N884.868 billion for the 2026 fiscal year. According to the Governor, “Recurrent budget stood at One hundred and thirty-five billion, three hundred seventy-six million, four thousand eight hundred forty-six naira and seventy-two kobo (N135,376,004,846.72).”

Nwifuru said that personnel cost represents 6.48 per cent of the total proposed 2026 budget, the overhead 8.82 per cent while capital expenditure took 84.7 per cent.

The governor said that Capital stands at Seven hundred forty-nine billion, four hundred ninety-two million, three hundred twenty-two thousand, five hundred eighty-three naira and twenty-two kobo (N749,492,322,583.22)’ In 2026, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, presented a N1.669 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly on December 3, 2025.

Titled the “Budget of Sustainable Legacy,” it represents a 63 per cent increase over the N1.054 trillion budget for 2025. For the 2026 fiscal year, Governor Monday Okpebholo presented a N939.85 billion appropriation bill for to the Edo State House of Assembly. Tagged the “Budget of Hope and Growth,” it is approximately N140 billion higher than the revised 2025 budget.

Similarly, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, presented a budget proposal of N820.49 billion for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly on December 2, 2025. Tagged “Budget of Shared Prosperity: Driving Sustainable Growth for All,” the bill represents a 35.7 per cent increase over the 2025 budget.

Other states and their 2026 fiscal budget estimates which had been presented to the states’ House of Assemblies are as follows Adamawa State, N583.33 billion; Niger State, N1.3 trillion; Enugu, N1.62 trillion; Ogun State, N1.668 trillion; Kaduna State N895.9 billion and Cross River State budgeted N780.59 billion.

Other states and their budget estimates for 2026 are as follows – AkwaIbom N1.39 trillion; Yobe, N515.53 billion; Jigawa, N901.8billion; Gombe, N535.7billion; Zamfara N861billion; Plateau, N914.86billion and Borno State N584.76 billion .

It would be recalled that Sunday Telegraph had , in November compiled 13 states’ budget estimates for 2026 amounting to N14 .878 trillion. The 13 states comprise Oyo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ondo, Bayelsa, Bauchi; Kebbi , Abia, Lagos, Kano , Anambra; Osun and Delta State, amongst others.

They would spend a combined budget, of N14 .878 trillion in 2026 fiscal year, analysis of budget presented by each state put together by Sunday Telegraph showed. Of the states, Lagos, Delta and Abia have their 2026 budgets in the trillion threshold. States are in the season of budget presentation to their respective State Assemblies.