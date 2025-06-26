17 Soldiers Killed, 10 Wounded As Army Battles 300 Niger Bandits

Scores of bandits attempting an incursion into Bangi community in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State on Tuesday were killed by surface forces, with close air support provided by the Air Component of the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army revealed yesterday.

It said troops engaged about 300 terrorists in the intelligence-led operation within the Kwanar Dutse Forest. In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Lt-Col. Apollonia Anele, the Army regretted the loss of 17 soldiers in the fierce encounter, which left others with varying degrees of injuries.

“The criminals had attempted a night-time transit towards Kwatankoro Forest, where they were reportedly planning coordinated attacks on surrounding communities or looking for a safe haven to evade the pressure from our operations in Zamfara State.

“However, their movement and actions were effectively disrupted by troops who engaged them in a fierce firefight that lasted over three hours.

“Sequel to the ground engagement by the Nigerian Army troops, the Nigerian Air Force conducted precision airstrikes on the terrorists’ withdrawal routes, delivering accurate heavy bombardments on identified terrorists’ locations.

“Although the exact number of casualties could not be ascertained, multiple blood trails along their escape routes presumably indicate significant enemy losses. Further operation is ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the damage inflicted on the terrorists.

“Regrettably, 17 brave and gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter, while ten others sustained varying degrees of injury,” the Service said.

The wounded personnel, it explained, have been evacuated to a military medical facility, where they are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Mariga LGA Chairman, Abbas Garba, said the bodies of the soldiers had been recovered from the forest and deposited at the Kontagora barracks. He also confirmed that troops killed several terrorists.