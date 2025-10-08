17 Players Train As Eagles Step Up Build-Up For Lesotho Tie

Seventeen Super Eagles players trained yesterday as the team continued preparations for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

The Eagles’ camp in Polokwane, South Africa, officially opened on Monday, but it came alive yesterday as players took part in the first full training session ahead of Friday’s clash.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his technical crew supervised the evening training session at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, the same venue where Nigeria will face Lesotho’s Crocodiles in their opening group match of the qualifiers.

Six more players are still expected in camp to complete the 23-man squad, but team officials remain confident that all invited players will arrive in time for the final preparations.

Among the players who trained yesterday are Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi. Three goalkeepers, Stanley Nwabali, Adebayo Adeleye, and Amas Obasogie, also participated in the session.