17 Out Of 39 Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner Nominees Disqualified By Lagos Assembly

No fewer than 17 out of the 39 Commissioner nominees Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly for review have been dismissed.

New Telegraph gathered 22 Commissioner Nominees were, however, unanimously confirmed by the lawmakers on Wednesday, August 23.

This comes after Hon. Mojeed Fatai presented the report of the 12-person ad-hoc committee on the screening of the Governor’s candidates before the House.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, praised the committee members in a statement following the lawmakers’ vote and stated that they will continue to rigorously carry out their oversight responsibilities in the state as legislators.

“I thank the committee for the thorough screening of nominees and the report rendered. It is now a clarion call for the confirmed nominees to honour the state.”

“We will continue to do our job and oversight the affairs of Lagos State,” he said.

Details later…..