17 Missing After Red Sea Tourist Boat Sinks

Egyptian authorities said 17 people are missing, including foreigners, and 28 have been rescued after a tourist boat sank in the Red Sea.

Two of those missing are British, the BBC understands. Finland has also confirmed one of their nationals is also unaccounted for, as rescuers continue to search the area.

The boat with 31 tourists and 14 crew – who were all Egyptians – sent a distress signal at 05:30 (03:30 GMT), according to the governor of Red Sea province. Authorities have not indicated the possible cause of the incident.

The Sea Story left port near Marsa Alam on Sunday for a five-day diving trip, according to officials.

Red Sea Governor MajGen Amr Hanafi said the survivors were found in the Wadi el-Gemal area, south of Marsa Alam, and that they were receiving the necessary medical care.

Hanafi added that the Egyptian Navy warship El Fateh and military aircraft were intensifying their efforts to locate the missing.

