17 LGs Facing Attacks In Benue — SEMA

The Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Dr James Iorpuu, has said that 17 out of the 23 local governments in the state were facing herder attacks.

Iorpuu told newsmen yesterday in Makurdi that only Ogbadibo, Ohimini, Konshisha, Gboko, Ushongo and one other council were not affected. The ES, who is also the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, said the attacks rendered hundreds of thousands of Benue people homeless and financially incapacitated, among others.

He further said that the Federal Government needs to dredge the Rivers Benue and Niger; otherwise, flooding will continue to be an annual problem in the country. He explained that the just concluded conference of State Emergency Management Agencies in Lagos has widened the horizons of emergency managers across the state.

Iorpuu said Gov. Alia has performed beyond their expectations. He dismissed claims from an independent assessor that Benue under the leadership of Alia was low in performance.

“For the governor to have not borrowed money from any financial institution since assumption of office is a clear indication of purposeful leadership and accountability,” he said. He explained that the “Divine Mandate”, a group that lobbied Gov. Alia to contest the 2023 governorship election, is proud of his achievements so far.