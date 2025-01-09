17 LGs Co-Owned Plateau University – VC

Share

The Vice-Chancellor, Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos, Prof Shedrack Best has said the law and structure establishing it means that the 17 Local Governments of the state are co-owners of the university.

According to him, this co-ownership is the reason the funding arrangement provided that the 17 local governments are to co-fund the university’s activities alongside the state government.

Prof Best made the disclosure when he led the management of the University on a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon. Euphriam Usman in his office.

He explained that this arrangement continued until a point where financial distress forced a rearrangement of the funding formula for the local governments in the state.

Prof Best further disclosed that there are many areas of collaboration between the University and the ministry as regards the training of staff across the 17 local governments, including executive carder stressing that PLASU has the resources to support these initiatives.

“We also hope you will look into other possible ways to support the university. Currently, we face challenges in several areas. We relied on boreholes for our water supply, which is grossly inadequate.”

He further stressed that most of their staff live off-campus due to the lack of developed staff housing, which was not included as a component of the university’s development plan.

“The university is situated in a vicinity that faces significant security challenges. While we have been fortunate not to experience direct attacks within the campus, the lack of on-campus students’ housing has exposed over 95% of students who live off-campus to risks, including kidnappings and other criminal activities”.

He pointed out that security remains a top priority, and they are appealing for intervention in this regard adding that many staff members commute daily from Jos and Bokkos, which is both costly and challenging.

According to him, the management of the university had approached the Ministry for assistance with vehicles to ease the movement of staff and students while they remain hopeful for a favourable response.

“We also appealed to the Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang through you, to extend the improved transportation services seen within Jos and its environs to areas like Barkin Ladi and Bokkos. This will significantly alleviate the transportation costs for our staff, especially given the impact of rising petroleum prices”.

Prof Best said they appreciate the efforts of the commissioner and affirm the crucial role of the Ministry and the 17 local governments in the life of the university adding that the local governments have representation on the governing council.

“This representation ensures their involvement in the university’s operations and aligns with the representation of the other co-owner, the Governor of Plateau State.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon. Ephraim Usman and the Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria ALGON Plateau state chapter who doubles as the chairman of Shendam Local Government Area Hon. Kemi Nshe in their separate remarks while responding said the Vice-Chancellor has articulated their position effectively adding that they have no option but to look into the matters raised which are very germaine .

The duo also pointed out that they have taken note of everything the Vice Chancellor mentioned, the sports facilities, water supply, hostels, solar energy, and other needs. stressing that it is their duty to discuss these with the Chairmen and explore how they can offer solutions.

“We have actually been waiting for this opportunity because the remittances to the university are admittedly inadequate. However, we understand the enormous burden on the local government chairmen, which is why we strive to provide the little we can at the end of each month.”

They further said they are going to explore ways to go beyond the regular monthly remittances by seeking additional support which includes reaching out to prominent politicians, philanthropists, and other influential individuals to invest in the university.

