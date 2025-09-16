17 Killed In Zamfara Auto Crash

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Zamfara State Command, has said that 17 persons died, when a commercial bus rammed into a collapsed bridge in Gwalli area of the state.

A statement by the Public Education Officer of the command, Isah Aliyu in Gusau yesterday noted that the 17 persons, mostly women, died when the 18-seater bus hit the collapsed bridge on speed. Aliyu said that the bridge collapsed within the week and the residents had been using sand bags for motorists to cross the bridge, until the bus driver unknowingly drove into the remains of the bridge, resulting in casualties.

He quoted the Sector Commander, Aliyu Ma’aji as expressing deep sorrow and sadness due to the loss of lives. Ma’aji condoled with the families, the government and people of Zamfara over the incident. He advised motoring public against late travelling and overloading, adding that motorists should seek information on road worthiness before embarking on long journeys.