17 Independent Electricity Distributors Get Licences – FG

The Federal Government has said that no fewer than 17 Independent Electricity Distribution Network businesses have received licences, which 11 of whom are presently in operation.

This was contained in the 2022 Market Competition Report that the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, a Federal Government agency, released recently.

The report reads in part, “The commission has also licensed 17 Independent Electricity Distribution Network operators of which 11 are operational.”

The 11 operators include:

1. Gateway Electricity Limited

2. Energy Company of Nigeria Plc 3. PIPP LVI Disco Limited

4. Bodituv Nigeria Limited

5. Uraga Power Distribution Company

6. Ariaria Independent Energy Distribution Network Ltd

7. Ladol Integrated Logistics Free Zone Enterprise

8. Babcock Consulting Limited 9. Constant Independent Electric Power Distribution Company Ltd 10. Alausa Distribution Limited 11. Notore Industrial City Limited.